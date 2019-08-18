Gibaut fired two scoreless innings in Saturday's 12-7 loss to the Twins. He allowed two hits and struck out three.

Gibaut was acquired by the Rangers from the Rays at the trade deadline and made his debut for Texas. He was the lone Ranger pitcher among the five the pitched in the game to come away unscathed. With Texas' struggling rotation, Gibaut could see plenty of multi-inning work out of the bullpen.