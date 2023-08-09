Martinez will be called up to the Rangers ahead of Friday's series opener in San Francisco, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

A highly-publicized international signee out of Cuba in the spring of 2018, Martinez has broken through this summer at Triple-A Round Rock to the tune of a .312/.427/.565 batting line with 12 homers and 33 steals in 67 games. He can play all three outfield spots and might be able to carve out a semi-regular role in Texas with Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith having to cover for Josh Jung (thumb) at third base.