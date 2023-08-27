Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings loss to the Twins.

Martinez's second-inning homer, his first of the year, snapped an 0-for-10 skid across his last six contests. The 27-year-old continues to operate as a reserve outfielder for the Rangers. He's slashing .281/.306/.406 with four RBI, seven runs scored and no stolen bases through 36 plate appearances this season. Martinez's best path to playing time remains in left field, where he can compete with Robbie Grossman and Travis Jankowski, though he was covering for a resting Adolis Garcia in right field Sunday.