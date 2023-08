Martinez started in right field and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to San Francisco.

The Rangers were stifled for 8.2 innings by Logan Webb before Martinez doubled and scored on Ezequiel Duran's infield single. Martinez had his contract selected from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, when Travis Jankowski was placed on the paternity list, and went 4-for-11 with a walk and an RBI in three games. His MLB stint could be over once Jankowski returns.