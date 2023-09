Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Martinez started seven of the Rangers' first nine games after he earned his first career call-up in mid-August, but he's since started just two of the last 16 games and none of the last nine. His .225/.250/.325 slash line in 44 plate appearances overall didn't make a great case for more playing time, nor did his 2:16 BB:K. Infielder Jonathan Ornelas was recalled to take his place on the roster.