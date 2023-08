Martinez is out of the lineup again Wednesday versus the Mets.

Martinez got off to a hot start when the Rangers initially called him up from Triple-A Round Rock on Aug. 11, but he has tallied only one hit while striking out 10 times in his last 17 plate appearances. Travis Jankowski, Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia will start across the outfield Wednesday as Mitch Garver serves as the DH.