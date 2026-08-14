Rangers' Jack Leiter: Blanks opponent in first rehab start

Leiter (ankle) pitched 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three batters in a rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Leiter threw 32 of his 48 pitches for strikes, and he touched 98 mph with his fastball in the first inning, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. The right-handed pitcher has been sidelined since late June while recovering from a right ankle posterior impingement, and he'll likely make multiple more rehab starts before being activated from the 60-day injured list.