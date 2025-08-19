Leiter (7-7) took the loss Monday against the Royals, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

Limiting free passes remains a major issue for Leiter, who walked multiple batters in his eighth consecutive start. The six hits allowed were also his most since his June 29 outing against the Mariners, and the hard-throwing right-hander served up multiple home runs for the first time since his June 17 appearance against these same Royals. Leiter has a shaky 3.62 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 43:25 K:BB across 37.1 innings since the beginning of July, but he's next set to face a Guardians team that has a .658 OPS since the beginning of August.