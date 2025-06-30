Leiter didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Seattle, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Leiter posted his first quality start in seven appearances, completing at least six frames for just the third time this season. The 25-year-old will end June on a high note after allowing 13 runs with a 9:8 K:BB in 13.2 innings during his past three outings. He took a loss in all three appearances. Leiter will take a 4.29 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come in San Diego next weekend.