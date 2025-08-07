Leiter came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

The young righty needed threw only 33 of 68 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, as Leiter failed to complete at least five innings for the third time in six starts since the beginning of July. Despite those struggles, he's still managed to post a respectable 3.45 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 28.2 innings over that stretch, albeit with a 1.46 WHIP and 20 walks. Leiter will look to improve his efficiency in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Diamondbacks.