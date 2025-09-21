Leiter (9-10) was charged with the loss Saturday against the Marlins, allowing four runs on eight hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

The eight hits allowed tied a season high for Leiter, who permitted greater than three runs for the first time since his June 17 start against the Royals. The right-hander has still emerged as a reliable member of the Texas rotation for the most part in 2025, throwing at least five innings in 19 of his 28 outings. Leiter's final appearance of the year is set to come next weekend in Cleveland, where he'll carry a 3.92 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 138:66 K:BB over 144.2 frames.