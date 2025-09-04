Leiter (9-8) took the loss Wednesday as the Rangers were downed 2-0 by the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

The 25-year-old right-hander delivered his third straight quality start, and eighth of the season, on 99 pitches (64 strikes), but Leiter got no run support from the Texas offense. In nine outings since the All-Star break, Leiter has posted a 2.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB over 47.1 innings as he establishes himself as a key part of the team's rotation plans for the present and future, Leiter is scheduled to make his next start at home early next week against the Brewers.