Leiter (finger) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Leiter landed on the injured list April 4 due to a blister on his right middle finger and is eligible for activation, but he'll get in at least one rehab outing before rejoining the Rangers' rotation. The right-hander started the season strongly before the blister popped up, as he allowed just one earned run and posted a 10:1 K:BB over 10 innings across his first two starts, each of which resulted in a win. If Leiter's rehab start Tuesday goes well, he could be back in the major-league rotation as soon as next Sunday against San Francisco, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News.