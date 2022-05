Leiter allowed two runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out five for Double-A Frisco on Thursday.

Leiter, who had been roughed up in his two previous outings, appeared headed for a third after hitting a batter and giving up three hits and two runs in the first inning. However, the 22-year-old right-hander responded by allowing just one base runner over the next four innings. The prized prospect lowered his ERA from 6.38 to 5.90.