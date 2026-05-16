Leiter (1-4) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Astros after allowing one run on three hits and three walks across seven innings. He struck out six.

Leiter's only mistake in his outing was the solo homer he gave up to Isaac Paredes in the third inning. It's only two starts, but Leiter seems to be turning things around after a tough stretch that saw him allow 21 runs (20 earned) on 27 innings across five starts between April 11 and May 3. Leiter has bounced back and has allowed just one run on 11.2 frames in his last two starts. Leiter will try to keep it rolling in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for next week against the Rockies on the road.