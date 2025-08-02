Leiter allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Friday.

Leiter had a 12-pitch at-bat against Cole Young that ended in a walk in the fifth inning, getting the Texas right-hander's pitch count up faster than expected. He was charged with one run in that frame when Hoby Milner allowed an inherited runner to score. Leiter had reached the five-inning mark in each of his previous three starts, winning all of them with six runs allowed over 17.1 innings in that span, so this was a step back. He's also walked at least three batters in four straight starts. Leiter now has a 4.10 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 90:48 K:BB through 96.2 innings across 19 starts this season. Kumar Rocker was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday, so it looks like Leiter will hold onto his rotation spot after the Rangers acquired Merrill Kelly from the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Leiter is projected to make his next start at home versus the Yankees.