Walsh started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring game against Kansas City.

On the day the Rangers announced Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) could miss Opening Day, Walsh filled in at first base. He's hit in all eight Cactus League games, going 8-for-20 with three walks, a double, two home runs, four RBI and four runs. If Walsh is playing his way onto the roster, the Rangers will need to create a spot on the 40-man roster. The lefty batter could also fill the strongside of a platoon at designated hitter.