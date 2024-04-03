Walsh went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.

The lefty-batting Walsh made a fourth consecutive start at first base, including one against a lefty, and has hit safely in all four, going 7-for-18 with two extra-base hits, three RBI and five runs. The season started as a likely platoon of Walsh (against righties) and Ezequiel Duran (lefties) while primary first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) recovers. However, third baseman Josh Jung's wrist injury, which is expected to keep him sidelined for at least six weeks, may require Duran to help fill that void.