Walsh isn't in the Rangers' lineup Thursday against the Cubs.
The Cubs will send Justin Steele onto the mound to start their season, so the lefty-hitting Walsh will begin Opening Day in the dugout. Ezequiel Duran will instead start at first base and bat seventh.
