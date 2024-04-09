Walsh is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Oakland.
Walsh posted an .842 OPS while starting the past nine games but will head to the bench Tuesday against Athletics' lefty Alex Wood. Ezequiel Duran will shift to first base while Davis Wendzel starts at the hot corner.
