Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Earns Opening Day spot
Springs will break camp with the Rangers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Springs posted a 2.35 ERA and 11:5 K:BB through 7.2 innings this spring, which was good enough to earn him a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen. The southpaw, who notched a 3.38 ERA and 8.7 K/9 in 18 appearances (32 innings) as a rookie in 2018, figures to reprise his role as a multi-inning reliever that could step in and start if needed.
More News
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Enters for injured starter•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Gets save chance Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Being considered as starter•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Fires three scoreless innings•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Will open Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jeffrey Springs: Finds success as opener•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you a sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Spring Notes: A's lose Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo won't be on the opening day roster, but Scott White identifies some other spring...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2019
Eloy Jimenez doesn't top the list, but it's looking like he'll beat Vladimir Guerrero to the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Jimenez ready for opening day
The service time waiting game likely no longer applies to hot White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez,...
-
Baseball is back! Draft strategies
Did you get up early to watch the season opener from Japan? Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer did,...