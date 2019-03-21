Springs will break camp with the Rangers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Springs posted a 2.35 ERA and 11:5 K:BB through 7.2 innings this spring, which was good enough to earn him a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day bullpen. The southpaw, who notched a 3.38 ERA and 8.7 K/9 in 18 appearances (32 innings) as a rookie in 2018, figures to reprise his role as a multi-inning reliever that could step in and start if needed.

