Barlow walked one and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

Barlow has had a messy June, allowing seven runs (five earned) in six innings while converting just three of five save chances. This was one of his less dramatic efforts lately, but he's only kept runners off base in one of his last six outings. The right-hander is 12-for-14 in save conversions overall while adding a 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 23.1 innings.