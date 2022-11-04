Barlow underwent surgery Friday to separate a pair of fused tendons in his right wrist and is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in February, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barlow dealt with blister issues throughout 2022, and the wrist procedure is expected to help curtain those problems. The right-hander served as Texas' closer during the first half of the season and converted 13 of 17 save opportunities, but he landed on the injured list in July shortly after being demoted from the role. He finished the season with a 3.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB across 35 innings.