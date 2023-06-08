Gray (6-2) took the loss Wednesday despite allowing just one run on four hits while striking out 12 over nine innings versus the Cardinals.

Gray made it six straight starts without allowing more than one run, but the Rangers' bats had a rare off night. He was able to throw the complete game on just 100 pitches (76 strikes) in a dominant outing spoiled only by Alec Burleson's eighth-inning solo home run. Gray now has a 2.32 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 63:20 K:BB through 73.2 innings this season. This was just the second complete game of his career. He's projected for a home start versus the Angels next week.