Updating a previous item, Gray is not yet locked in to start Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday in Arizona, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported earlier Monday that it would be Gray taking the ball for the Rangers in Game 4. While the right-hander appears to be the most likely candidate to start Tuesday, manager Bruce Bochy noted that he would not be holding Gray or anyone else back from pitching in Game 3, if needed. Bochy should officially announce a Game 4 starter after the conclusion of Game 3.