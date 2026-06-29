Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Another scoreless rehab start

Montgomery (elbow) struck out three over two perfect innings in a rehab start Saturday with Double-A Frisco.

Montgomery was making the second start of his rehab assignment and was supremely efficient, recording his six outs on 20 pitches (15 strikes). Before coming off the 60-day injured list, Montgomery will likely need at least three more starts in the minors to increase his workload and convince the Rangers that he's a viable option for the big-league rotation. The left-hander is working his way back from a hybrid UCL reconstruction surgery, which he underwent last March.