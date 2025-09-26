The Rangers recalled Corniell from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Corniell will join the big-league squad for the first time in his career Friday to help replenish the Rangers' bullpen depth following the placement of Chris Martin (undisclosed) and Cole Winn (undisclosed) on the IL. Corniell has split time between Double-A and Triple-A this season, posting a 1.67 ERA and 0.71 WHIP across 32.1 innings between the two levels.