The Rangers reinstated Smith (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He'll start at third base and bat eighth in the Rangers' series opener against the Phillies.

Smith was deactivated June 4 due to a sprained left shoulder, but he moved past the injury in relatively expedient fashion and was cleared to rejoin the roster after going 3-for-16 with a walk, an RBI and a run during his four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock last week. The Rangers will immediately slot him back into the starting nine Tuesday, but it's unclear if Smith or fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran will end up settling in as the team's preferred third baseman moving forward. Smith also saw time in center field with Round Rock earlier in the campaign and could be an option at that position if the Rangers at some point decide to pull the plug on Leody Taveras in an everyday role.