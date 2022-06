Smith went 0-for-3 with two walks as the leadoff hitter in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Nationals.

Smith batted leadoff for the first time since being added to the major-league roster at the end of May. He missed some time due to injury and played just 10 games with 33 plate appearances since then, so his .485 on-base percentage comes from a small sample size. As a member of Triple-A Round Rock, Smith reached base at .370 clip over 208 plate appearances.