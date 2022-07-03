Smith batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and was caught stealing in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Mets.

Smith was back in the leadoff spot against a right-hander after being dropped to ninth against a lefty the day prior. The rookie infielder, who has a 17.4 BB%, has reached base safely in 11 of 12 starts and sports a .449 on-base percentage overall.