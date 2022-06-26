Smith started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 win over Washington.

Smith, who stole 21 bases in the minors last year, swiped his second bag since joining the Rangers and has a combined 10 in the minors and majors in 2022. With Saturday's news that Ezequiel Duran was optioned back to the minors, Smith should get a steady supply of plate appearances as Texas' primary third baseman.