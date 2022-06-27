site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-josh-h-smith-takes-seat-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Josh H. Smith: Takes seat Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
Smith started in four of the last five games and went 2-for-12 with a run, a stolen base, four walks and three strikeouts. Charlie Culberson is starting at the hot corner and batting ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read