Jung went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a double in Wednesday's 11-1 victory versus the White Sox.

Jung was one of four Rangers with multiple RBI in the rout, with two of the runs he plated coming on a 409-foot shot to center field in the fifth inning. The third baseman is tied with Francisco Alvarez and Corbin Carroll for the MLB rookie lead with 21 homers on the season, and he tops all first-year players with 64 RBI. Jung has complemented those numbers with a .272/.322/.487 slash line, 66 runs and rookie-leading 24 doubles to make his case among a strong field for AL Rookie of the Year honors.