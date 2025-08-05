Jung went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

After missing each of Texas' prior four games with a sore calf, Jung played the role of hero with a walk-off jack in his return Monday. It's been a disappointing campaign for Jung -- he has a .697 OPS in 2025 -- but he's begun to find a groove at the dish since the Rangers recalled him from the minor leagues. The third baseman is riding a 10-game hitting streak since returning from Triple-A Round Rock, during which he's slashing .382/.447/.647 with three homers and eight RBI covering 38 plate appearances.