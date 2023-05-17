site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Jung: Gets breather Wednesday
Jung is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Jung will get a breather after going 1-for-3 in each of the first two games of the series with Atlanta. Josh Smith will handle third base and hit eighth Wednesday while Jung sits.
