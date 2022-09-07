Jung will be called up from Triple-A Round Rock to make his major-league debut Friday against the Blue Jays, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Jung appeared likely to begin the 2022 season as the Rangers' primary third baseman, but he suffered a torn left labrum during spring training and wasn't cleared to rejoin the Triple-A club until early August. He's performed well since returning to action at Round Rock, slashing .274/.317/.526 with six home runs, 24 RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base over 22 games. The 24-year-old saw time at both corner-infield spots during a rehab assignment with the Rangers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate. The team's top prospect should have plenty of chances to earn playing time for the big-league club over the final month of the regular season, while Brad Miller will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list with a hip injury Friday.