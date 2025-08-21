Jung started at third base and went 0-for-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over Kansas City.

Jung returned to the starting lineup after getting a three-game break but his night ended after five innings. Josh Smith entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth against right-handed reliever Taylor Clarke. It looked like a brief July stint in the minors had straightened out Jung, who went 13-for-34 (.382) with four walks, three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored over his first 11 games back in the majors. Since then, however, the third baseman is batting .128) with two walks and two RBI over 12 games.