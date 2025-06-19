Smith (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, but manager Bruce Bochy said that Smith will be available off the bench as a pinch hitter, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Smith's tight left hamstring will keep him out of the lineup for a third straight game could still be causing him some complications when he runs and plays the field, but the Rangers remain confident that the 27-year-old will avoid a trip to the injured list. In fact, Bochy added that he expects Smith to be ready to rejoin the starting nine during this weekend's series in Pittsburgh, though it wouldn't be surprising if Smith was used as a designated hitter initially. Smith has been a bright spot in a middling season for the Rangers, slashing .288/.357/.443 with seven home runs and eight stolen bases over 245 plate appearances while making starts at every position except pitcher and catcher.