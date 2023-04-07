site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Smith: Back in action Friday
RotoWire Staff
Smith (face) is back in the Rangers' lineup Friday versus the Cubs.
It's his first start since he had to exit Monday's game against the Orioles when he was hit in the face by a pitch. Smith will play left field and bat ninth versus Marcus Stroman.
