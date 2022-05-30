Smith's contract was selected by the Rangers on Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Smith is among the Rangers' top prospects, and he was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock to begin the 2022 season. Over 40 games at Round Rock, he slashed .273/.382/.422 with four homers, 30 runs, 29 RBI and eight stolen bases. While the 24-year-old displayed slightly decreased power abilities at the Triple-A level this year, he struck out just 20.4 percent of the time and has decent power and speed potential. Smith is a middle infielder, but he's also played at third base and in center field this year. He's expected to be in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the Rays.

