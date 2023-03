Smith (thumb) will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

A jammed left thumb kept Smith from playing Saturday versus the Padres, but the 25-year-old will get the green light to return to the lineup for the Rangers' penultimate game of the Cactus League slate. Smith owns an .897 OPS through 16 spring games and looks on track to break camp with the big club, though he may have to settle for a part-time role.