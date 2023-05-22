Smith hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Rockies.

Smith served as a defensive replacement for Marcus Semien at second base in the blowout win. In his lone at-bat, Smith took Alan Trejo deep in the eighth inning. With the return of Corey Seager, there's no longer a clear path to playing time for Smith, so he's returned to a utility role. The 25-year-old is slashing .222/.385/.389 with three homers, four RBI, 14 runs scored, a stolen base and three doubles through 92 plate appearances.