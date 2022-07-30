Smith went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 win over the Angels.

Smith opened the game on the bench against a left-handed starter, but he entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning for Charlie Culberson and finished out the game at third base. Even though Smith normally sits against southpaws, manager Chris Woodward is firm believer in lefty-righty matchups and often brings in a lefty hitter against righty relievers. That's allowed Smith to appear in all nine games since the break, including three as a pinch-hitter/fill-in off the bench.