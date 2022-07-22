site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Smith: Day off Friday
RotoWire Staff
Smith is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Athletics.
Smith will get a day off to open the second half of the season as the team opens a four-game series in Oakland. Ezequiel Duran will take over at third base and bat seventh in the series opener.
