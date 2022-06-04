site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Josh Smith: Dealing with shoulder soreness
Smith left Friday's game against the Mariners with left shoulder soreness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
He will be further evaluated in the next day, so for now he should be considered day-to-day. Smith went 1-for-3 as the leadoff hitter before exiting. Charlie Culberson replaced him at third base.
