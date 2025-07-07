Smith went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

Smith led off the game with a single and came home on a Corey Seager double to give the Rangers an early lead. It was the second straight game that Smith had a hand in giving Texas an early lead -- he homered to lead off Saturday's win. In 44 games as the team's leadoff hitter, Smith is slashing .284/.350/.448. His 42 runs scored in 77 games tops the Rangers.