Smith (wrist) replaced Andy Ibanez at third base to start the ninth inning of Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Rays. He went 0-for-1 with a walk.

Smith was held out of the starting lineup with a potential wrist injury, but he entered as a defensive substitution. There appears to be more to the substitution than getting a better fielder in the game. The game was tied at the time, so there was every expectation that Smith would make a plate appearance -- he was due up in the bottom of the ninth -- so it appears that if there was a wrist injury, it was insignificant.