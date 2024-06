Smith was not in the starting lineup Friday due to what manager Bruce Bochy referred to as "general tightness," Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

It's the same condition that led to Smith being held out of Tuesday's starting lineup. He eventually entered Friday's game as a pinch hitter, popping out in the ninth inning. With Corey Seager not playing the field yet as he battles a hamstring, Ezequiel Duran started at shortstop.