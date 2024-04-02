Smith walked and drove in a run after he replaced an injured Josh Jung (wrist) at third base in Monday's 9-3 win over the Rays.

Smith finished out an at-bat for Jung, who was hit on the wrist by a pitch in the ninth inning. Smith's free pass came with the bases loaded and forced in a run, and he finished out the game in the bottom half of the frame. The Rangers will discuss how they want to handle Jung's absence on the field and the roster Tuesday. A likely scenario involves both Smith and Ezequiel Duran holding down the hot corner, while potential utility-infield replacements at Triple-A Reno include Matt Duffy, Justin Foscue and Jonathan Ornelas.