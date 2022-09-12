Smith will start in left field and bat eighth in the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Marlins.

After receiving a promotion from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Smith has stepped in as the Rangers' new everyday left fielder while Kole Calhoun has moved into a bench role. Even with a lefty (Trevor Rogers) taking the hill for Miami in Game 1, the lefty-hitting Smith will draw his fourth consecutive start after going 2-for-10 with a run scored in the Rangers' three-game series with Toronto over the weekend.